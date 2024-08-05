Transgender Model Bailey Anne Kennedy Loses Miss USA Pageant

Michigan’s Alma Cooper, a U.S. Army officer, was named Miss USA on Sunday. In claiming the title she became the third person to take the crown this year following the shock resignation of 2023’s winner.

ABC 7 Chicago reports the 22-year-old, who has a Master’s in data science from Stanford University, beat 50 other contestants from across the nation in a pageant that included swimwear and evening gown competitions.

Kentucky’s Connor Perry and Oklahoma’s Danika Christopherson were named first and second runners up, respectively.

Miss Maryland USA Bailey Anne Kennedy, who was in the contest as a trans woman, finished outside the top 20 in the national competition.

As Breitbart News reported, Kennedy — a biological male who identifies as a woman – was also the first military officer’s wife to win the regional crown and go on to compete on the national stage.

Kennedy added that the win, “will open up some doors, open up some hearts for people to see that there are many aspects of LGBT community out there, and I hope I can be a positive contribution to society in making a difference like the USO program like I’m working with.”

This wasn’t the first time the Miss USA pageant has featured a transgender contestant. As Breitbart News reported, Kataluna Enriquez won Miss Nevada USA in 2021.

The winner of the Miss USA pageant now goes on to compete in Miss Universe, which is set for September 28 in Mexico.