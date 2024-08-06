Jane Fonda Headlines ‘Elders for Kamala’ Fundraiser: ‘The Orange Man Is Terrible’

Actress Jane Fonda was among the Hollywood celebrities who appeared on a virtual call in support of Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Fonda appeared on the “Elders for Kamala’ Zoom call on Monday evening where she described Harris as being “the leader we need right now” and praised the vice president for being “fierce” and “smart.”

“I don’t recall anything like this where all of a sudden, it became exciting and hopeful and a total turnaround,” Fonda said, according to Variety. “And I know we all feel the excitement, but don’t you also feel the vast potential for the future that has opened up? It’s not just because the orange man is terrible, it’s because Kamala is the leader we need right now. She’s fierce, she’s smart, she’s experienced and she can beat him.”

Other people who were on the “Elders for Kamala” call hosted by Third Act, were Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), singer-actress Bette Midler, and John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate, among many others.

Cheaper by the Dozen actress Piper Perabo revealed in a post on X that her mom had texted her “saying she’s on the #EldersForKamala call.”

“My mom just texted me saying she’s on the #EldersForKamala call: ‘Its very informative’ high praise from Mom,” Perabo wrote.

My mom just texted me saying she’s on the #EldersForKamala call: “Its very informative” high praise from Mom ❤️🇺🇸 #WomenForHarris https://t.co/z74n17iU23 — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) August 6, 2024

Midler also praised the call as being “an hour of pure eloquence” and “so moving.”

#EldersforKamala was fantastic! An hour of pure eloquence; so moving. For our planet, and for every living thing. Yes, we are older, but we are NOT DONE YET! We are going to become the ancestors our descendants need us to be. Be sure to join us for the next one…stay tuned! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 6, 2024