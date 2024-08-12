Dylan Mulvaney’s Latest Troll Scheme Turns Bud Light Scandal into ‘FAGHAG’ Musical

Trans influencer and biological male Dylan Mulvaney’s latest troll scheme is turning last summer’s infamous Bud Light scandal into a musical called “FAGHAG,” which he is currently performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

Mulvaney is performing his “hyper-feminine” one-man musical, FAGHAG, at the Edinburgh Fringe in Scotland until August 25, according to a report by PinkNews.

The set is reportedly veiled in “Barbie pink,” and features inspirations channeling Legally Blonde and The House Bunny, which is to be expected, as many have pointed out that Mulvaney’s style has been putting on a “caricature” of a woman — a common theme among men who pose as women.

“I just wanted to show what the inside of my mind looks like,” Mulvaney told PinkNews. “When I’m having a really good day, it’s the soundtrack of those movies that’s running through my head.”

As Breitbart News reported, Mulvaney sparked a national Bud Light boycott in April 2023 when Anheuser-Busch executives chose the trans activist to advertise its Bud Light beer, which was followed by a cringeworthy transgender-related March Madness promotion.

“This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it!” Mulvaney said at the time. “Check out my Instagram story to see how you can enjoy March Madness with Bud Light — Love ya. Cheers! Go Team! Whatever team you love, I love too!”

In his FAGHAG musical, Mulvaney also appears to “fictionalize the Bud Light episode, changing the beer name to represent part of a broader corporate brand — cheekily named Trans Palatability — and at one point portraying an unnamed bearded male country singer who shoots the beer cans with a squirt gun,” Daily Beast reported.

Mulvaney opens with musical angelic wings while he prances up and down the aisles greeting audience members, and concludes with a singalong insisting he “is a woman born in a gay man’s body who isn’t completely gay but still remains a woman, she is shining in this spotlight,” the report added.

“Turns out late-stage capitalism and misogyny was responsible for my demise,” Mulvaney reportedly quips on stage during his show.

This is not the first time Mulvaney appears to be trying to cash in on his newfound infamy after sparking a national Bud Light boycott. Last summer, the trans activist solicited speaking gigs on college campuses.

