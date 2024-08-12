‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Star Glenn Close Latest Celebrity to Obsess over JD Vance’s Cat Comment

Glenn Close made good money and earned an Oscar nomination for playing JD Vance’s mamaw in the Hollywood movie adaptation of his bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy. Now she is trashing Vance over his cat comment from years ago — making her the latest celebrity to obsess over the remark in an apparent attempt to distract voters from Kamala Harris’ disastrous record on the economy and illegal immigration.

Under the Kamala economy, consumer prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, forcing tens of millions of Americans — like the kind Close played in Hillbilly Elegy — to struggle to pay for essential goods and services, including groceries, energy, rent, and insurance.

Meanwhile, more than ten million illegal aliens are receiving taxpayer-funded benefits, including free housing, thanks to Kamala Harris’ complete failure to secure the border.

But what apparently really matters is JD Vance’s remark on childless cat ladies — a point that left-wing Hollywood celebrity influencers want to ensure never goes away.

In two recent Instagram posts, Glenn Close defended women who own feline companions. “Eve would have left a bleeding mouse head in the bed of anyone who criticized any kind of lady with a CAT!” she wrote on Monday.

During the promotion of the Hillbilly Elegy movie back in 2021, Glenn Close defended the Vance family and other working class Americans who have been forgotten by DC elites.

“The privilege of trying to get under the skin of a woman like Mamaw taught me a lot about this skewed idea that many of us have about individuals like the Vances,” she told Slant Magazine. “I think, I hope, I pray that we keep telling these stories, that people realize that it’s about what unites us as human beings, not what separates us through politics.”

