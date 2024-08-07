Hollywood Falls in Line to Support Harris Leftist VP Pick Tim Walz: ‘Let’s Kick Ass’

David Ng

The latest Hollywood script revision has dropped — it’s Tim Walz, not Josh Shapiro — and left-wing celebrity influencers are falling in line to learn their new talking points: he’s “awesome,” “irresistible,” “strong,” and a “winner.”

There’s a “joyous feeling” going around the country. Even, “I’m Walzing on air!”

As recently as yesterday, Hollywood elites seemed pretty convinced that Kamala Harris was going to pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) as her vice presidential running mate. Deadline even reported that Shapiro’s name was “echoed around town” as an almost certainty.

But it was not to be. Instead of Shapiro — who is moderate, Jewish, and has defended Israel’s right to exist — Kamala Harris chose the radical leftist Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), whose political record shows unambiguous support for transgender medical procedures for children. He also declined to stop radical left-wing rioters from besieging Minneapolis during the BLM riots of 2020 — all while implementing a COVID snitch hotline to report any lockdown non-compliance.

He even signed a law giving free college tuition to illegal aliens in his state.

Whatever their true feelings about Walz are, celebrity influencers including Mark Hamill, Rob Reiner, George Takei, Cynthia Nixon, Julianne Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Mia Farrow hyped the newly minted Harris-Walz ticket as the limited series known as Decision 2024 enters its final stretch.

Disney’s Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shamelessly invoked his most famous movie when he called Tim Walz “a new hope.”

Netflix star Alyssa Milano also gushed over Kamala’s veep pick.

Rob Reiner called on fellow Democrats to “kick ass!”

Star Trek actor George Takei called Walz a “winner.”

HBO’s Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon declared, “I’m Walzing on air!”

Netflix star Mia Farrow called Walz “awesome” and “irresistible.”

Oscar-winner Julianne Moore declared, “This is such exciting news! I cannot wait to vote for this ticket.”

Another Oscar winner, Jamie Lee Curtis, also expressed her enthusiasm.

Numerous other celebrities and Hollywood elites also shared their excitement over Walz.

