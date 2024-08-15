Doctor, Drug Dealers Arrested in Matthew Perry Ketamine Death

Multiple suspects were arrested Thursday in Southern California relating to the accidental drug overdose death of actor Matthew Perry last year.

Perry, 54, was found face down in the heated end of a pool at his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28, 2023, as Breitbart News reported.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office attributed the Friends star’s death to the acute effects of ketamine, an anesthetic with psychedelic properties.

Perry was found dead under the water in his hot tub by an employee at his Los Angeles home on October 28.

Los Angeles ABC news affiliate KABC confirmed through law enforcement sources that the “arrests were made in an early morning operation Thursday and include a doctor.”

The outlet reported at least one doctor and several drug dealers have been arrested following law enforcement launching an investigation into Perry’s passing.

According to TMZ, law enforcement said they “executed search warrants and seized computers, phones and other electronic equipment” to uncover who supplied Perry with the illegally prescribed ketamine that caused his death.

The doctor and dealers who were arrested allegedly helped arrange and deliver the ketamine to Perry.

NBC News also reported an arrest was made in Southern California on Thursday in connection with Perry’s death.

More to come…