Rapper Meek Mill Blown Away By Trump: ‘Got Shot and Put His Middle Finger Up,’ ‘Indicted, Still Running for President,’ ‘Who Is This Guy?’

Rapper Meek Mill seemed surprised and impressed with former President Donald Trump, noting that the 45th president “got shot” and “basically put his middle finger up,” and was also “indicted” yet is “still running for president.” “Who Is This Guy?” the rapper asked.

“He got shot at basically put his middle finger up after a bang out got hit in the head nobody ran,” Mill observed. “Hope you get well too we get shot at a lot!”

The “Respect the Game” rapper proceeded to marvel at the fact that Trump is still running for president despite being indicted, saying, “I know some wild guys but wtf lol.”

“Got indicted still running for president!” Mill said, adding, “Who is this guy Trump [for real] I know some wild guys but wtf lol just my thoughts!”

In a follow-up post, the rapper clarified that he is not endorsing anyone in the 2024 election, stating he knows “nothing about politics.”

But Mill conveyed that he nonetheless was taken aback by Trump’s reaction to surviving an assassination attempt, which has apparently caused the rapper to wonder if he has previously misjudged the 45th president. “Like [who the fuck] is this guy,” Mill wondered.

“I’m not endorsing anybody I know nothing about politics,” Mill said. “He was owning building I was living in north Philly in poverty getting shot at seeing death going to jail for environmental shit.”

“All I see on phones and TVs is Trump, it’s like [who the fuck] is this guy,” the rapper added.

Mill also weighed in on President Trump’s opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that if he could talk to her, he would ask about her history as a District Attorney, and “about black and brown men going to prison.”

Notably, concerned voters have questioned the vice president’s past political record.

In one example, Harris — while serving as the Attorney General of California — jailed 1,974 people for hashish and marijuana convictions.

