Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Pete Buttigieg, AOC Dance Video Mocked: ‘This Is the Worst Video I Have Ever Seen’

Viewers roasted Veep and Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, twice failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and actresses Laura Benanti and Julia Louis-Dreyfus after they appearing in a bizarre, “cringeworthy” clip. “This is the worst video I have ever seen,” one X user commented, while another stated, “This is so cringe.”

The video, which was posted to social media, was apparently meant to promote their upcoming appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Democrats were quickly roasted by social media users, many of whom called the footage “cringe” and “bizarre.”

Watch Below:

Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Pete Buttigieg show off their dance moves as they take part in a TikTok dance trend to promote their appearance on The Late Show. pic.twitter.com/MTyrKdVJWi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 25, 2024

“This is the most cringe thing I’ve ever seen in my entire 58 years on planet Earth,” one X user disclosed.

“That’s bizarre… What is the point?” another asked.

“Is this what politics has become? What a circus,” a third said.

“Quite possibly the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen,” another X user remarked.

“The most painfully awkward thing you’ll see on social media today,” another declared.

“A parade of LOSERS!!” another exclaimed.

“Tf is wrong with these people?” one X user asked.

Author Nick Adams, meanwhile, wrote, “This is the worst video I have ever seen.”

This is the worst video I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/vyqMwnGo0M — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 25, 2024

Another X user simply commented, “I seriously despise these people,” while another wrote, “I hate these people, so much.”

“Not even for their politics. Just because they made this stupid video that will live in my head for the rest of my life,” the X user elaborated. “I now have to live every day in pure agony knowing that this video exists. And that is why I hate them.”

“Who can we sue for having to see that?” another asked.

“This is so cringe. Why do they keep doing stuff like this?” another inquired.

“So very cringe,” another echoed.

Another X user asked, “What did I just watch?” while another implored, “Have you ever seen anything so blandly cringe?”

“Name anything more cringeworthy than this,” another dared.

“Well if that doesn’t convince you to vote for Kamala I don’t know what will,” another joked.

“And we wonder why the country is falling apart,” another X user stated.

“I guess when you have no policies this is all you can do,” another surmised.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.