Lara Trump Releases Music Video for Song ‘Hero,’ Honoring First Responders

Lara Trump — who has recently begun producing music alongside her career in media and politics — has released her first music video, for a single honoring first responders.

The ballad, “Hero,” was released Friday, along with a video, showing the first-daughter-in-law and Republican National Committee co-chair playing piano, interspersed between footage of firemen running into burning buildings, and stills of fallen officers.

The song was produced by LJ Fino, president of First Class Label Group, and is a duet with artist Madeline Jaymes, who told Breitbart News she wanted to work with Trump because she “understands the message” Jaymes wants to share.

“There is nothing more memorable in the music world than creating songs with people who truly appreciate and understand the message you want to share,” Jaymes told Breitbart. “To say that working with Lara Trump was amazing is an understatement. No matter where my music takes me, I’ll always cherish our experience making Hero.”

“You’ll give your life just to save another life,” the song begins, with Jaymes’ vocals. “You’re risking yours for someone you don’t even know, this can’t be a talent, must be a gift.”

“You’re going through the fire, and the flames getting higher— you’re my hero, you’re my hero,” she sings.

“Without your bravery, we’re all out of luck,” Trump’s verse begins.

“It takes a lot to put you last and everybody first,” she sings. “With your heart they could make gold.”

Fino told Breitbart the images of fallen responders used in the production were found on the End of Watch databases, and that many of them were 9/11 first responders.

He also told Breitbart that more projects from the pair — who have now produced a few songs together — can be expected soon.

“It was thrilling to work with Lara Trump on her first music video. While she’s currently focused on her work at the RNC, fans can definitely look forward to some exciting new music projects coming soon,” Fino told Breitbart.

Lara Trump told Breitbart that making music has “been a great creative outlet for me over the past several months.”

“I have truly enjoyed every aspect — from writing to recording in the studio to tweaking the musical arrangements — and I’m excited to share my passion for music with the world,” she said when she released her last single “Anything is Possible.”

That song, released in March, was co-written and produced with Stacy Barthe, who has also written for Rihanna, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry, among other top names. Jimmy Cozier also worked on that tune, as well as Danny Keys and DJ Fuse of the production collective “The Pushers,” who have worked with Kendrick Lamar, Nas, John Legend, Rick Ross, and Meek Mill.

Trump released her first single, a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” last autumn, which was widely censored on billboards, charts, and streaming services.

A company operating billboards in Times Square refused to print her name, saying it was an “issue,” according to emails obtained by Breitbart News in October.

At the same time, Trump and Fino shared a message with Breitbart News from a representative of Billboard Magazine, who said that Amazon is reporting sales of Trump’s song using different metrics than what is standard.

“Amazon is reporting sales with the UPC (standard barcode) rather than the ISRC, the record’s ‘social security number,’ which is needed for sales to count toward Billboard Charting eligibility,” the message explained.

Apple Music and Spotify also suppressed visibility of the song on their platforms.

Spotify stalled on publishing Trump’s second single, released a month later, in November, as Breitbart News reported at the time. The acoustic version of the same cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” required an “abnormally long review process” by the streaming giant — a move Trump called “disappointing, [but] not surprising.”

