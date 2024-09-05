Watch: Actress Selma Blair Slams Anti-Israel Protesters: ‘I Stand with Israel’

Actress Selma Blair, who is perhaps best known for her roles in Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, declared, “I stand with Israel” and “I stand with the hostages,” and slammed anti-Israel protesters who take to the streets “praising” terrorists.

“About a year ago, after October 7, there was a chance for the world to see what terrorists are capable of, and so much of the world, especially where I live in California, doesn’t seem to see this tragedy and the truth of what is happening,” Blair said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Watch Below:

“I stand with Israel. I stand with the hostages,” the Hellboy star continued. “I stand with their families — mothers, sisters, friends — these are innocent people that have been in hell and then murdered.”

Blair went on to say, “The jihadists, the radicals, the extreme, they’re terrorists, and they run Gaza. And that is who so many people are filling the streets with, praising. Something very wrong is happening here.”

“And I stand with all the families, and I stand with all of us who care for peace and human life. I’m with you,” she added.

“Am Yisrael Chai,” Blair said, which means, “The people of Israel live,” also widely used a Jewish solidarity anthem.

“God bless America,” the actress concluded.

The Sweetest Thing actress first made her support for Israel known in February, when she commented on a video concerning the Hamas October 7 terrorist attack against Israel, writing, “Deport all these terrorist supporting goons.”

“Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) found the bodies of six murdered hostages, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, U.S. citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino in Gaza on Sunday.

Autopsies of the six hostages showed they had sustained “gunshot wounds to their head and other areas,” and “were executed no more than 48 hours before being found.” according to a report by Ynet News. The bodies also showed “signs of neglect in captivity.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.