Robert De Niro Rants to CNN: Trump Will Never Give Up Power ; ‘He Thinks He’s a Gangster’

Left-wing Hollywood star Robert De Niro is back to publicly trash-talking former President Donald Trump.

After a relatively brief absence from the spotlight following his disastrous New York press conference in May, Robert De Niro is hitting the campaign trail in service of Kamala Harris, appearing in a recent Italian-American themed “Paisans for Kamala” fundraiser on Sunday and in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace on Friday.

At one point, Chris Wallace asked the actor if he thinks Trump won’t ever relinquish power if he is re-elected in November.

“You know he won’t,” De Niro replied. “He even said it. He’s never going to give it up. And anyone who deludes himself thinking that he is, shame on you!”

Watch below:

De Niro appeared to be referring to a book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in which it is alleged that then-President Trump said “we’re never leaving” following reports of widespread irregularities and fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

It remains unclear if Trump ever said those words. What is undisputed is that Trump in fact did leave power following the 2020 election.

During the Wallace interview, De Niro was asked about having repeatedly compared the Trump family to a family of gangsters.

“He thinks he’s a gangster,” the actor replied. “He does everything like a gangster. I don’t think gangsters of that world would think much of him because there’s honor among thieves.”

As Breitbart News reported, Robert De Niro has hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris.

The actor led a group of Italian-Americans during a “Paisans for Kamala” live stream fundraiser Sunday meant to generate support and donations for the Democrat candidate. The event raised a reported $40,000 and saw De Niro issue a warning to Democrats heading into the election.

While De Niro described himself as being “very optimistic” about the election, he advised people: “it ain’t over ’til it’s over.”

The actor has publicly spoken about his fears over a possible second Trump presidency.

In March, De Niro told Bill Maher that if Trump wins in November, he “will come looking for me.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com