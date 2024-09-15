Netflix’s ‘What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates’ Docuseries Demands We ‘Give Up Hydrocarbons Almost Entirely’

An upcoming Netflix docuseries from Bill Gates is pushing many of the billionaire’s pet causes, including climate doomsaying, with Gates lecturing viewers at one point that “we have to give up hydrocarbons almost entirely.”

Never mind that Bill Gates’ carbon footprint is many times the size of the average American’s and that Netflix itself has maintained its own private jet.

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates, which is set to begin streaming September 18, also addresses a host of other causes near and dear to the billionaire’s heart. “Misinformation,” artificial intelligence technology, and income inequality are just a few of the subjects that will be addressed over the course of five episodes.

Anthony Fauci makes an appearance to talk about infectious diseases, as do progressive celebrities Bono and Lady Gaga.

The docuseries devotes significant time to the subject of climate change, with Gates saying, “We have to give up hydrocarbons almost entirely.”

Gates has been called out numerous times for flying around the world on his multiple private aircraft. Yet he has denied accusations of climate hypocrisy, telling the BBC last year that he’s “not part of the problem.”

“I buy the gold standard of funding Climeworks to do direct air capture that far exceeds my family’s carbon footprint and I spend billions of dollars on climate innovation,” he said.

Netflix has also owned a private jet — a Gulfstream G550 aircraft that it uses for VIP transportation.

As Breitbart News reported, Gates recently put forward the notion of a three-day work week powered by AI.

Gates also recently expressed his approval of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“I think it’s great to have somebody who’s younger, who can think about things like AI and how we shape that in the right way and I certainly offer up my opinions to the politicians who are interested. So it’s going to be an interesting election,” he told France 24.

