Dating App Bumble Financing Free Screenings of Hillary Clinton’s Pro-Abortion Documentary Ahead of Election

You can’t make it up. The dating and hookup app Bumble, which enables women to facilitate random sexual encounters with strangers, is financing free screenings around the country of Hillary Clinton’s pro-abortion documentary, with the screenings set to occur ahead of November’s presidential election.

Bumble is financing the rollout of Zurawski v Texas, which will open in Austin on September 24 before a series of free screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters around the country on September 25, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is reportedly still looking for a traditional theatrical distributor or streamer, which it would need to launch an awards season campaign.

Zurawski v Texas follows a group of women who sue the state of Texas following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. As Breitbart News reported, one of the women was Amanda Zurawski — whose story was used by Joe Biden reelection campaign.

Hillary Clinton helped produce Zurawski v Texas through her production company HiddenLight, which she co-founded along with daughter Chelsea.

Abortion has become a cornerstone of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. Along with LGBTQ and identity politics, abortion remains on the few issues on which her position has been clear and consistent, having consistently attacked and even prosecuted pro-lifers.

Bumble, which also supplied part of the Zurawski v Texas budget, helped make swipe-left and swipe-right hookup culture a mainstream phenomenon, ushering in a new era of so-called “dating.”

The app — which also bills itself as a networking platform — was the brainchild of Whitney Wolfe Herd, who previously worked at another app, Tinder.

In 2018, Bumble took out a full-page “Believe Women” advertisement in the Wall Street Journal following Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate. The advertisement simply read, “Believe Women,” along with Bumble’s logo, while the company added, “We believe you” in a statement.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com