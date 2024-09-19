Lady Gaga’s Father, Joe Germanotta, Endorses Donald Trump, Slams Kamala Harris for ‘Invasion’ of Illegal Immigrants

Joe Germanotta — the father of Lady Gaga and a prominent New York City restauranteur — has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump, saying he supports Trump’s policies regarding the economy, the border, and policing.

In an appearance on Fox & Friends on Thursday, Joe Germanotta also slammed Kamala Harris, saying she will “say whatever she needs to say to get elected.” He also blasted Harris for the “invasion” of illegal immigrants that has occurred under her watch.

Germanotta is the owner of the restaurant Joanne Trattoria, located on New York’s Upper West Side not far from Lincoln Center. Since the Biden-Harris administration came to power, he has repeatedly recounted how business has suffered as his regular customers are no longer coming with the same frequency due to soaring migrant crime in the neighborhood.

On Thursday, he gave his backing to Trump.

“I endorse Donald Trump. I endorse his policies,”he said on Fox & Friends.

“They’re two vastly different people. One of them is pure, and he’s a patriot. The other is just going to say whatever she needs to say to get elected. That’s basically what I hear, and I’m tired of hearing about her neighbors’ lawn,” he said.

He added: “It’s an invasion as far as I see it,” referring to the Biden-Harris administration’s policy that has enabled an estimated 20 million illegal aliens to enter.

“We don’t have secure borders anymore. There’s no more legal immigration. My clientele, my customers, the ones that used to come once a week, now they come once every three weeks. They’re not coming to New York City.”

He continued: “The real foundation, I’m not voting for people. I mean, look, Donald, he’s abrasive. But he’s a patriot and his policies are there. They’re on target for me anyway. I’m into low fuel and food prices, low interest rates, pro-police, good economy, pro-police… law and order… keep the jobs here in the United States.”

Lady Gaga has not made an endorsement this election cycle, though she backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris four years ago and even performed the national anthem at their inauguration.

