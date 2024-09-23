Nolte: More Video Surfaces of Kamala Harris Promising to Ban Fracking

More video has surfaced of sitting Vice President Kamala Harris promising to ban fracking.

Harris, who was once considered the most left-wing U.S. Senator in the country, and who is currently running for president as a pro-gun, pro-border wall, pro-fracking, pro-Israel, and pro-Dick Cheney Republican, can be seen on video in 2019 — a mere five years ago — promising to not only ban fracking but to pass the Green New Deal.

“Climate change is the single greatest threat facing our world today,” she told Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance. “That’s why I am committed to passing a Green New Deal, creating clean jobs and finally putting an end to fracking once and for all.”

Banning fracking is bad enough. The Green New Deal is a fascist nightmare determined to destroy our economy through government control all in the name of saving a planet that is doing just fine.

What’s crucial about the timing of this video is that she was running for president then. That was her presidential agenda. If you recall, at the time, she flamed out as a 2020 presidential contender before a single primary vote was taken, but that wasn’t due to her policies. It was because she was a terrible candidate, which is just as true today. Unfortunately, today, she has billions of dollars in corporate media propaganda behind her and a Donald Trump whose lack of discipline ensures he keeps stepping on rakes.

When it comes to Pennsylvania, I wonder two things: Are voters really dumb enough to believe that after decades of left-wing extremism, Harris is suddenly pro-energy? Secondly, if they are not fooled, are there enough Pennsylvanians who care about fracking to carry the state for Trump?

In the RealClearPolitics average poll of state polls, Harris enjoys a 0.7-point lead in Pennsylvania. But the four most recent polls either show the race tied or Trump up by a point or two. Of course, at this same time in 2016, Hillary Clinton led in Pennsylvania by 5.6 points and ended up losing to Trump by 0.7 points. On this same date in 2020, Biden led the state by 4.5 points. We’re told he won by a mere 1.2 points.

So if the polls are even half as off this year as they were in 2016 and 2020, Trump’s got this.

Regardless, I was sure enjoying this race a lot more when Trump was blowing Biden out of the water in poll after poll.

