Book Claims to Reveal Diddy’s Deceased Ex-Wife Kim Porter’s ‘Hidden Truths’ About His Sex Abuse, as It Tops Amazon’s Best Seller List

A tell-all memoir allegedly consisting of a collection of diary entries written by model Kim Porter — the late ex-girlfriend of disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs — has become a best-seller on Amazon following Combs’ arrest last week.

The 60-page book, “Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side…,” was released on Amazon ten days before Combs’ arrest, published by Los Angeles producer Chris Todd under the name Jamal T. Millwood, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Porter, who was Comb’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, died in November 2018 at the age of 47. Her cause of death was later reported to be labor pneumonia.

While Todd does not provide any evidence to prove authenticity of the contents of the memoir, the producer alleges the book consists of information Porter saved on a flash drive, which she gave to her friends, who then leaked it to him.

“I was lucky enough to meet someone that purported to have Kim Porter’s flash drive,” Todd told Daily Mail. “I know the celebrity source pretty well. I know how close they were to Kim and Diddy, and all the people in the hip hop community.”

“This was supposedly for Kim Porter from the grave, to come forward and tell her story,” the producer added.

The book, which is currently No. 1 on Amazon’s bestsellers list in the “Western U.S. Biographies” category, accuses Combs of assaulting Porter, issuing death threats against her, filming himself having sex with a male teenage popstar, and having sex parties with an Oscar winner and his wife.

In her diary, Porter allegedly recalls finding and making copies of video footage Combs made of himself having sex with “young boys,” including an unnamed teenage pop star who she noted went on to become a household name.

“Some of the tapes had things I would have never expected, the gay parties are one thing, but the young boys, like [two hip hop stars formerly managed by Combs] and [the 18-year-old popstar]?! I would have never known,” the music mogul’s late ex-girlfriend allegedly wrote.

Porter’s last diary entry allegedly details the model falling fatally ill and ominously texting her friends, “He got me,” before calling 911.

Todd claimed that Combs and Porter’s friends also had copies of the alleged sex tapes, and that one individual had even been trying to sell the footage to Hollywood documentary producers.

“I know for a fact the [sex tape of Diddy with the teenage pop star] has been shopped to Hollywood studios by other parties,” Todd told Daily Mail.

The producer also explained that he published the book under a pen name because he initially did not want to connect himself to the memoir due to security concerns.

“This is a dangerous situation, and I didn’t want to claim ownership of Kim’s words. But now I’m willing to come forward because of the recent arrest of Sean Combs,” Todd said. “Now the federal government has finally acted, I feel safer to come forward.”

As Breitbart News reported, Combs was arrested last week after being accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

The federal indictment also alleges that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and electronically recorded frequently-occurring parties known as “Freak Offs,” which featured dayslong sexual activity involving sex workers with “a variety of controlled substances” given to victims to keep them “obedient and compliant.”

After Freak Offs, Combs would allegedly administer IV fluids to his victims so they could “recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” and would use the recordings he had “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims,” according to the indictment.

The disgraced music mogul was charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Combs’ racketeering charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while his sex trafficking, fraud, or coercion charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and his transportation for purposes of prostitution charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

