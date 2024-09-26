Jimmy Kimmel Hands Show over to His Wife to Rage at Trump

Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel handed the show over to his wife this week so she could launch into a rage-filled rant aimed at former President Donald Trump.

Kimmel brought his wife on in response to Trump knocking Kimmel during a rally in Indiana on Monday evening.

“Jimmy Kimmel was the worst host in the history of the Academy Awards. He’s one of the dumbest human beings ever. What a dope,” Trump said.

The president’s remarks came months after he criticized Jimmy Kimmel during The Oscars telecast. “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social, which Kimmel shared live on-air.

Trump said at his rally that Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearny begged the comedian not to read his post during the Oscars telecast.

In response to Trump’s comments from his Monday rally, Kimmel said in his monologue, “Isn’t that sweet? He’s confusing me with one of his sons again.”

“You think he’s flirting with me? What is this? When I die, I would like that to be the clip they play at the Emmys’ ‘In Memoriam’ montage,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel then joked, “Should I be worried that Trump has mentioned my wife more times in his rallies this year than his own?”

Kimmel then invited McNearney onstage to give her own response to Trump’s comments.

“I’m glad I have your attention,” McNearney said to Trump, “Because one in three women currently in this country is living under an abortion ban because you stacked our Supreme Court. Thanks to you, women in 21 states can’t make their own choice about their own life and their own body. And 10 U.S. states make no exceptions for rape or incest.”

“The party you run so bigly and so beautifully, the party that cares so much about motherhood, just blocked a bill that would protect our access to IVF. Women are dying, and good doctors are quitting, because they can’t get or give the reproductive care women desperately need. So my advice for you is to shut up and go away,” she added.

“Go to Mar-a-Lago,” she concluded. “Spend all day cheating at golf and masturbating to Newsmax, and let a competent woman take over.”