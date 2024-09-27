Report: Another Woman Sues Diddy, Claims Repeated Rape Resulted in Pregnancy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly been sued by another woman who alleges the hip-hop mogul repeatedly drugged and sexually assaulted her, resulting in a pregnancy.

The lawsuit, first reported Friday by TMZ, represents the latest lurid twist in Combs’ ongoing legal saga in which he faces federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He was arrested Monday in New York after being indicted by a federal grand jury following a sex trafficking investigation tied to his alleged “freak off” orgies.

TMZ reported that the new lawsuit was filed Friday, though it remains unclear where. The anonymous plaintiff alleges Diddy repeatedly assaulted her over a four-year period and says one of the encounters even resulted in her getting pregnant, though she ended up suffering a miscarriage.

In addition, she alleges Diddy continued to threaten her following the incidents.

The plaintiff reportedly claims drivers would show up at her home to take her to Diddy, which left her feeling like she didn’t have a choice in the matter.

The woman alleges Diddy also used spiked alcoholic beverages as a way to force her to do his bidding, saying the entrepreneur forced her to have sexual intercourse in April 2022 while she was at his L.A. home.

She also accuses Diddy of forcing her to take ketamine and other drugs in July 2022, which, she alleges, resulted in her blacking out. It was after that alleged incident that she claims she got pregnant.

Representatives for Diddy have yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and is currently being held in prison in New York as he awaits a trial.

His arrest has sent shock waves through the music industry, with many expecting more #MeToo-style fallout in the weeks ahead.

