Metallica Donates $100,000 to Help Victims of Hurricane Helene

Legendary heavy metal band Metallica is helping communities devastated by Hurricane Helene as cleanup efforts are underway.

The band’s All Within My Hands foundation is donating $100,000 to the cause, with $50,000 going to World Central Kitchen and $50,000 going to Team Rubicon, BlabberMouth.net reported on Friday.

The hurricane, which made landfall on September 26, wreaked havoc throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee, the outlet said:

“It is now the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. this century,” it noted. As of late Friday, at least 223 people were reported to have died, while hundreds remain unaccounted for in the aftermath, according to NBC News.

The BlabberMouth.net article continued:

World Central Kitchen‘s response includes vital food and clean water, reaching isolated communities using helicopters and airboats. WCK has partnered with 35 food trucks across Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee, and 16 restaurants across North Carolina and Tennessee, already providing tens of thousands of hot meals and sandwiches to families in need. More than 140 Team Rubicon volunteers, known as Greyshirts, comprise five recon teams serving more than 35 communities across the affected area. These route clearance teams have already cleared more than 400 dump trucks worth of debris and continue to work diligently across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Multiple singers and musicians have stepped up to bring monetary help to those affected by the storm. Country music legend Dolly Parton said recently she was donating $1 million toward the efforts, while country music star Morgan Wallen donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross through his foundation, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page authorized by former President Donald Trump is also raising large amounts of money to help victims of the storm.

As of publishing time, the page had brought in $6,371,151 of its $1,000,000 goal.

“President Trump and his supporters are using the GoFundMe platform to direct unprecedented levels of generosity from MAGA supporters to help Americans facing the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” the fundraiser said.

“In just a matter of days, this account for those across the Southeastern US has raised millions of dollars. Please continue to support your fellow Americans in their recovery efforts!” it stated.