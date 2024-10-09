Howard Stern Asks Kamala Harris If She Would Leave America if Trumps Wins

Radio host Howard Stern feels such creeping terror of a possible Donald Trump win this November that he asked Vice President Kamala Harris if she would flee the country if she lost the election.

Stern interviewed Kamala Harris on his SiriusXM radio show this week as part of her recent media blitz and expressed concern that Trump would subject her and others like Liz Cheney to a military tribunal in the event of his election.

“If he wins, God forbid, would you feel safe in this country? Would you stay in this country?” Stern asked Harris.

“Howard, I’m doing everything I can to make sure he does not win,” Harris said.

“What if he does? How can you be safe? He’s saying, I’m just going to do whatever the hell I want, this time I know what I need to do,” Stern countered.

Harris said that her “coalition” of Republicans like the Cheneys, Mitt Romney, Adam Kinzinger, and others to help push her over the line.

“You know what, all of those former officials from national security, the over 200 Republicans who worked with both Presidents Bush, Mitt Romney, John McCain who are endorsing me, the former Vice President Dick Cheney who is voting for me along with his daughter Liz Cheney,” she said. “We are building a coalition of people who are Republicans, independents, Democrats, Libertarians, all stripes of Americans who are coming together to say, you know what, this election is about putting country before party.”

In another part of the interview, Stern even got apocalyptic when he said that the sun would “go out” if Kamala Harris got elected president.

“With all this pressure on you right now, and you’ve got to win, you just have to,” he told Harris. “I really believe we’re in for the darkest skies on the planet, like the sun’s literally going to go out. God bless you for doing this.”

Stern even went as far to say that he felt uncomfortable with comedians mocking Harris on Saturday Night Live due to there being “too much at stake” in the election.

“I hate it. I don’t want you being made fun of,” Stern said. “There’s too much at stake. I believe the entire future of this country right now, land of the brave, home of the free, it’s literally on the line,” he said.

While Harris praised Maya Rudolph’s portrayal of her on SNL, she agreed that much is “at stake in this election.”

“I end the day, pretty much every day these days, asking, ‘What can I do more?’ The stakes are so high,” she told Stern.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Howard Stern once again shared his disdain for Trump supporters when he admitted to hating those who voted for the former president.

“This whole idea of you like me, you are good, and if you don’t, you are bad… I’ve been the victim of this,” he said on his Sirius XM show. “I don’t agree with Trump politically, I don’t think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don’t hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they’re stupid. I do. I’ll be honest with you, I have no respect for you.”

Stern said he did not care if he lost listeners due to airing his political views and even later compared the former president to Hitler regarding his rhetoric toward immigrants.

“It is the same playbook. We have seen it before in history,” Stern said. “Hitler was perceived as a clown in Germany… He was one of these buffoonish characters. Somehow he won an election. And that was the end of Germany. He dragged them through hell and back.”

Stern has previously called Trump supporters “morons.”

“I mean, my God in heaven, I feel like I’m in a nation of nincompoops. I’m hoping there is still some more brilliant, bright, vibrant people who love this country,” he said in 2022.

“They have never lived under a dictator. Their freedoms have never really been threatened,” Stern added. “And they have no idea what it would be like to live under a different type of system other than democracy.”