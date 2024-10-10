Watch: Russell Brand Prays for Storm Victims in the Middle of Hurricane Milton

Comedian and Hollywood actor Russell Brand prayed for “all those that are affected” by Hurricane Milton while in the middle of the storm in Miami, Florida.

“I’m in the middle of this crazy storm in Florida,” brand began in a video posted to his Instagram account for his 4.6 million followers on Wednesday. “Thankfully, I’m in Miami, and I pray for those of you that are more directly affected.”

“It’s worth thinking how the metaphor of the storm affects us all, like animals. I think we can feel that something unusual is happening,” Brand continued. “And I pray for the people in Tampa and Sarasota, and all those that are affected elsewhere directly by this.”

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star went on to say, “In storms in our own lives, I was told from Matthew, that when the apostles were dealing with a storm, Peter first asks when he sees our Lord on the water, ‘Is that you?’ And you don’t get out of the boat, until you know it’s Jesus, until you know it’s the Lord.”

Watch Below:

“That He’s saying, ‘Yes, come.’ If He says yes, then you can get out of the boat,” Brand added. “But, unlike Peter, once you’re out of the boat, you got to keep your eyes fixed on the Lord, because if you take your eyes off Jesus, the storm could devour you.”

“The storm, I suppose, is a demonstration of the almightily power that is beyond our control,” the Get Him to the Greek star said. “As a metaphor, it helps me to understand that I must listen and watch for Christ, that I must not make moves that are not directed by Him, and I must keep my eyes on Him.”

“As a meteorological condition, it shows me the awesome power of the Lord,” Brand added. “And as a Christian, I pray for all of you that are directly affected by this event. I pray that everyone’s okay, and that we use the scripture to get through this. Amen.”

As Breitbart News reported, Brand was baptized as a Christian in April, noting that baptism was explained to him as “an opportunity to die and be reborn, an opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ’s name like it says in Galatians — that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person.”

In December, Brand told his followers he was reading the Bible and “The Problem of Pain,” a 1940 book by C.S. Lewis that explores the meaning of suffering in human life.

Earlier this year, the actor said he was reading Rick Warren’s “The Purpose-Driven Life,” adding that he desired a “personal relationship with God.” In July, the actor commented on his Christian faith, saying, “I don’t belong to myself anymore, and that is true freedom.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.