Elton John Rages at ‘Asshole’ Elon Musk at LGBTQ+ Awards Show

Pop icon Elton John lashed out at X chief and Tesla tycoon Elon Musk while accepting an award at the Attitude Awards ceremony Wednesday.

As he stood onstage at the Attitude Awards in London where he received the “legacy gong” award, the Candle In The Wind singer seemed to make an inappropriate joke after being handed the award that is shaped like an “A.”

“Is this it? Is this the award? What does ‘A’ stand for,” the singer asked, before adding, “Asshole comes to mind. But let’s not talk about Elon Musk tonight – let’s have a good time.”

It is not clear what John was talking about concerning Musk, but liberals were triggered last week when Musk said on X that he worries about being jailed in by a Kamala Harris administration if the 2024 election goes badly for Donald Trump, who Musk is supporting.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Musk insisted that if Trump loses, he is in trouble. “If he loses, I’m fucked.”

“How long do you think my prison sentence is going to be? Will I see my children? I don’t know,” Musk added.

Both Musk and Carlson insisted that if Kamala wins the election, it could be the last one that ever occurs in the U.S.A.

But Musk has also spoken out against transgenderism. In July, Musk said that the “woke mind virus” came between him and his estranged son.

