Al Pacino Says Nearly Dying from COVID Convinced Him There’s No Afterlife

Hollywood legend Al Pacino is saying that he experienced nothing during his near-death incident and he is now sure there is no afterlife.

In an interview with the New York Times, the Scarface star said that he contracted a very serious case of COVID-19 in 2020 and nearly died from the virus.

Saying that he suffered extreme dehydration, the actor insisted, “My pulse was gone. It was so—you’re here, you’re not. I thought: Wow, you don’t even have your memories. You have nothing. Strange porridge.”

Pacino explained that he called a friend to come over and help when he began to feel like he was getting worse.

“I got someone to get me a nurse to hydrate me. I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn’t have a pulse,” he told the paper.

The 84-year-old star added that an ambulance made it to his home in a “matter of minutes” and he regained consciousness as they were tending to him.

“I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something,” he recounted. “It was kind of shocking to open your eyes and see that. Everybody was around me, and they said: ‘He’s back. He’s here.'”

The Godfather legend added that despite thinking he had actually died for an unknown amount of time, he experienced no “metaphysical ripples.”

“I didn’t see the white light or anything. There’s nothing there. As Hamlet says, ‘To be or not to be’; ‘The undiscovered country from whose bourn, no traveler returns.’ And he says two words: ‘no more.’ It was no more. You’re gone. I’d never thought about it in my life,” he exclaimed.

Still, Pacino did hedge his bets on the afterlife, adding that he is an actor who might tend to overdramatize his life a bit.

“But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once,” he quipped. “What is it when there’s no more?”

Clearly, though, Pacino is not ready to go off quietly into the sunset. Just last year he had a baby boy with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Afallah. Pacino was not 100 percent certain that he was the father of the baby. He even demanded a DNA test to prove it and found that the test confirmed his paternity.

