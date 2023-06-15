Al Pacino, 83, Welcomes Son with 29-Year-Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The Godfather and Scarface star Al Pacino has officially become a father for the fourth time at 83, with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

“Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino,” the 83-year-old actor’s representative confirmed in a statement to Fox News.

Pacino has three other kids from previous relationships. The actor is the father of 33-year-old film producer Julie Marie Pacino, who he had with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia Pacino, who he had with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Alfallah and Pacino have reportedly been dating since 2022.

When the Donnie Brasco star first heard that Alfallah was expecting a child, he reportedly demanded a DNA test to prove that the child was his, as he believed that medical issues would prevent him from getting a woman pregnant and therefore did not believe the baby was his.

The DNA test ended up confirming that Pacino is, in fact, the father of the child.

Alfallah posted a photo of herself with Pacino on Instagram in April — which appears to be the first photo of the couple posted to her social media account. In the photo, the pair were seen at a friend’s exhibition in a New York art gallery.

Pacino is not the only octogenarian — or near octogenarian — Hollywood star to recently become a new father.

Last month, Goodfellas and Casino star Robert De Niro, who is turning 80-years-old this August, revealed that he recently welcomed his seventh child into the world.

