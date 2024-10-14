‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death has been revealed for former American Pickers co-host Frank Fritz just one month after he died at age 60.

A death certificate obtained by TMZ showed that Fritz died of “late sequela of cerebral infarction.” As noted by Deadline, he died from a “stroke resulting from cerebral vascular disease, with aortic stenosis and COPD also contributing to his death.”

“Cerebral vascular disease effects blood vessels in the brain and cerebral circulation, while aortic stenosis restricts blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body,” noted Deadline.

Fritz died in late-September of this year after co-hosting the history channel series for 10 years between 2010 and 2020. The show famously featured him and co-host Mike Wolfe traveling the country buying rare American artifacts from collectors to either resell or add to their collection.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” Mike Wolfe announced at the time of Fritz’s death.

“I’ve [known] Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself,” he added. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know [you’re] in a better place.”