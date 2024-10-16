‘Bachelorette’ Star Josh Seiter Says He Faked Transgenderism to Expose ‘Gullible and Delusional’ Woke Left

Josh Seiter, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, has claimed he faked being a transgender to “expose how gullible and delusional the left is.”

Seiter made his shocking and bizarre revelation while speaking with Alex Stein on his BlazeTV podcast; he came out as transgender in May of this year and claims he did it to highlight how “gullible and delusional the left is.”

“I think a lot of trans women are turned on at the thought of themselves being women. Guess what? It doesn’t magically make them women,” Seiter said. “We live in a free country, you can do whatever you want. But don’t make your fetish my truth. I don’t have to accept it.”

Seiter said that when he came out he was met with “intolerance, bigotry and gatekeeping” from both the left and the right. The interview began with Seiter wearing a full face of makeup that a podcast staffer slowly removed as time unfolded.

“I faked being a faker. I pretender to be a pretender,” Seiter said. “We are all the same, we are all men putting on makeup and dresses and claiming we are women, and I hope that this could help some people understand that just because you put on dresses and makeup as a man doesn’t magically make you a woman.”

Seiter did not speak on his coming out as pansexual in 2021 and his coming out as bisexual in 2023.

Whether Seiter’s foray into transgender was real or not, he certainly went to great lengths in order to sell the alleged troll, as evidenced by his social media. However, several commenters expressed skepticism that the transformation was real.

“What happened to your higher register voice during that interview? Where were your feminine hand movements? But good work on how far you’ll go to stay in character. Impressive,” one Instagram commenter said.