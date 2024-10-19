Pop star Lizzo will be campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, as she continues to battle lawsuits accusing her of creating a toxic workplace.

A campaign official confirmed to CNN that Lizzo would be joining Harris at a rally in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, while Harris would later be joined by pop megastar Usher for a rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

“But I thought that today was a special moment to share that I did vote, and I voted for Kamala Harris,” Lizzo said, according to the outlet. “There’s so many important issues on the ballot this year. And I just want to encourage everyone—I know everyone in this room is going to vote—but please, anyone who’s going to see this video or hear this, please vote.”

As Breitbart News has previously reported, in August 2023, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit from “three former tour dancers” alleging that Lizzo had subjected them to “sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.”

The former dancers also alleged that they had been “pressured to touch nude dancers during a live sex show.”

The news that Lizzo would be joining Harris for a rally comes after she revealed during a dinner at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in California on Monday that she had voted for Harris in the upcoming presidential election, according to Fortune.

In the spring of 2024, the pop star implied she was quitting the music industry, then clarified days later she only meant to say, “I quit giving any negative energy attention.”