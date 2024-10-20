Rapper Trick Trick Endorses Trump at Michigan Rally: ‘We Make Detroit Great Again!’

The influential rapper and hip-hop legend known as Trick Trick endorsed former President Donald Trump at a recent rally in the swing state of Michigan, making him the latest rap star to express support for Trump.

His endorsement comes as Kamala Harris continues to struggle with black male voters, who aren’t showing much enthusiasm for her presidential campaign.

Trick Trick introduced Trump at a rally in Michigan late Friday. “Please welcome the 47th President of the United States as we make Detroit great again!” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers such as Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Kodak Black have come forward to support the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee. Others include Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Benny The Butcher.

The rapper known as Waka Flocka Flame has doubled down on his support for former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House in November.

Last week, the rapper and actor Lord Jamar publicly excoriated Kamala Harris, saying she is “insulting to black people” and is woefully unqualified to become president of the United States.

“Fuck her,” he said in a recent interview.

Former President Barack Obama has hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris and recently lectured black men for not supporting her, saying their lack of enthusiasm was sexist.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com