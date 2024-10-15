Watch — Rap Legend Lord Jamar Rips Kamala Harris: ‘She’s Insulting to Black People… She Thinks We Are Stupid’

The rapper and actor Lord Jamar is no fan of Kamala Harris, saying she is “insulting to black people” and is woefully unqualified to become president of the United States.

“Fuck her,” he said in a new interview.

Lord Jamar didn’t hold back about his loathing of Kamala Harris in a conversation with “The Art of Dialogue,” during which he also praised former President Donald Trump for his strength and resilience.

As for Kamala Harris, he said she is phony and incompetent.

“I knew what they were going to do with her the minute they brought her in,” he said, adding that Kamala Harris was intended to be a “female Obama” but failed.

“But she fell short because she’s not the same type of orator this guy is. She’s a diggy broad. She cackles all the fucking time. She lies. She doesn’t answer a fucking question — not once during that debate did she answer anything that was asked of her. So she thinks we are stupid and that we’re going to vote for her off of identity politics.”

He later added: “This woman is not qualified to run a Dunkin’ Donuts or a 7-Eleven.”

In the interview, Lord Jamar said he is considering voting for former President Donald Trump because Democrat elites are trying to shame black people — especially black men — into voting for Kamala Harris.

“I feel that she’s so bad that guess what? I might just go fuck around and vote for Trump and this is my first time saying this out loud,” he said. “But y’all motherfuckers think you’re gonna shame somebody or bully a nigga into voting for this bitch? Absolutely not.”

He also said the scare tactics Democrats are using against Trump are laughable.

“Guess what? He was already president and all the shit you’re talking about didn’t happen,” he said.

He said a lot of black men and women aren’t getting behind Kamala Harris. “They see right through her.”

Lord Jamar is the latest rap figure to show support for Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers such as Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Kodak Black have come forward to support the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee. Others include Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Benny The Butcher.

The rapper known as Waka Flocka Flame has doubled down on his support for former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House in November.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com