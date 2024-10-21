‘Diddy’ Kept Inviting Prince William, Harry to Parties, Former Publicist Says

Sean “Diddy” Combs was allegedly obsessed with Prince William and Prince Harry, and had a deep fascination with the British royal family, because he “thought of himself as a king,” according to the disgraced music mogul’s former publicist.

“He thought of himself as a king so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage,” Combs’ former publicist Rob Shuter told the BBC on Friday.

Shuter, who worked for Combs from 2002 to 2004, went on to say that he remembers Combs asking him more than ten times to call Prince William and Prince Harry to invite them to his parties.

The music mogul’s ex-publicist added that Combs instructed him to tell the British princes — photos of whom he kept framed in his New York apartment — that he would pay for their travel, lodging, and even security.

But Prince William and Prince Harry never accepted a party invitation from Combs, Shuter told the BBC.

But declining an invite from Combs was a rarity, as the music mogul’s parties were the most sought-after tickets in the entertainment industry. Going to one of Combs’ parties meant mingling with the biggest stars in Hollywood and music.

Notably, Combs began hosting what he called “White Parties,” where celebrity attendees would arrive clad in all-white attire. These events started in the Hamptons in 1998, coming to an end in 2009.

“He was just figuring out that how he could get the most attention was to become the party king of New York,” Shuter said.

The music mogul also hosted his infamous “White Parties” at his mansion in Beverly Hills, where neighbors would oftentimes call the police over the ruckus.

“For six or seven years it was just parties, parties, parties,” one of Combs’ Beverly Hills neighbors told the BBC, adding that she saw women at all hours, “coming out and sitting down on the street, they didn’t know where they were.”

Police were dispatched to parties at Combs’ Beverly Hills mansion 14 times over seven years, according to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request obtained by the BBC.

Shuter said Combs wanted to use his parties as a way to keep himself relevant and at the center of the entertainment industry, explaining that the music mogul was obsessed with power and had a deep desire to stay famous.

Combs loved being photographed, as it gave him the opportunity to show off his lavish lifestyle, the music mogul’s ex-publicist added.

“The reason he was such a superstar is because all he thinks about is Diddy,” Shuter said. “From the minute he wakes up until the minute he goes to bed — Diddy’s hobby is Diddy.”

Shuter added that while he never personally witnessed any sexual misconduct, “I’ve seen the imbalance of power. What I haven’t seen is what is now alleged, which is just horrific.”

“There were always guns around Diddy,” Shuter recalled, adding that the music mogul’s private quarters included security guards with guns strapped to their ankles, as Combs was serious about his security and his image.

“You don’t get to be Diddy — unless the people around you were buttoned up,” Shuter said. “There was nobody around him sloppy.”

As Breitbart News reported, Combs has been in jail since September 16 after being arrested following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The music mogul has been denied bail three times after a New York judge ruled that Combs must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

Meanwhile, Buzbee Law Firm’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee announced that his firm, along with AVA Law Group, would be filing at least 120 separate lawsuits against Combs, his associates, and other entities, in civil court on behalf of alleged victims with accusations stemming from 1991 to 2024.

The first batch of those lawsuits were filed last week.

One suit accuses Combs of “orally” raping a male employee of Ecko — the music mogul’s rival clothing company — in a Macy’s department store in 2008. Macy’s, which is also named as a defendant, is accused of covering up the alleged sexual assault in order to protect a multimillion-dollar deal with Combs’ clothing company.

In another lawsuit, a man alleges that Combs made him “drop his pants” at a White Party in 1998 — when he was just 16-years-old — so that the music mogul could “inspect” the alleged victim’s genitalia to assess whether he had what it took to “become a star.”

In a third lawsuit, a woman claimed Combs raped her with a remote control in 2018, after she suggested that the music mogul had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.”

“He wanted to make himself the most famous person in the world,” Shuter told the BBC of Combs. “And ironically, now he is.”

