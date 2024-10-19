Macy’s Accused of ‘Destroying’ Records of Man Alleging Diddy ‘Orally Raped’ Him

Macy’s has been named as a defendant in a recently filed lawsuit accusing the department store of “destroying” records about a man being “orally raped” by disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs in May 2008.

The lawsuit also accuses the music mogul of orally raping a male employee of Ecko — Combs’ rival clothing company — in a Macy’s located in the Herald Square area of Manhattan, according to a report by Business Insider.

Macy’s covered up the 2008 sexual assault in order to protect a multimillion-dollar deal the retail chain had with Combs’ sportswear company Sean John, the lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiff, named in the lawsuit as “John Doe,” alleges that Combs and three of his armed bodyguards entered a Macy’s stockroom, where one or more of the guards struck him “around the base of the neck” with what he believed was a pistol, causing him to fall to his hands and knees.

From there, Combs, who addressed Doe simply as “Ecko,” demanded that the alleged victim perform oral sex on him while one or more of the music mogul’s armed guards threatened to kill the man, the lawsuit claims.

Combs then “orally” raped the plaintiff for around two minutes, he claims.

After the attack, Combs took armfuls of Sean John merchandise from the stockroom and entered the retail floor, where he “began passing out merchandise to an adoring crowd, as if nothing had happened,” the complaint alleges.

The lawsuit goes on to say that Doe reported the incident to Macy’s security on the same day it transpired, but no one in the company took any action.

The plaintiff “believes that the report of the assault was destroyed or otherwise purged from Macy’s records,” the lawsuit states.

“Approximately three weeks later, Terry Lundgren, CEO of Macy’s, pressured Ecko executives to fire plaintiff because Macy’s had just signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Sean John Clothing,” the lawsuit alleges.

The plaintiff was later fired and told by Ecko — which was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit — that he could no longer reside in his company-paid apartment in Manhattan, the complaint claims.

Doe still “fears for his life” to this day, the lawsuit adds.

Combs’ legal team denied that the alleged incident ever occurred, telling reporters that the recently-filed lawsuits are an attempt to “garner publicity.”

“Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” the attorneys said. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman.”

The lawsuit accusing Macy’s and Combs was filed in Manhattan by Buzbee Law Firm, AVA Law Group, and Curis Law.

As Breitbart News reported, Buzbee Law Firm’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee held a press conference earlier this month, where he unleashed a slew of bombshell revelations and allegations involving 120 cases he said would soon be filed against Combs, his associates, and other entities.

In another lawsuit filed the same day, a man accused Combs of making him “drop his pants” at a White Party in 1998 — when he was just 16-years-old — so that the music mogul could “inspect” the alleged victim’s genitalia to assess whether he had what it took to “become a star.”

In a third lawsuit also filed that day, a woman claimed Combs raped her with a remote control in 2018, after she suggested that the music mogul had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.”

Combs has been in jail since September 16. He was arrested following a separate federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The music mogul has been denied bail three times after a New York judge ruled that Combs must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.