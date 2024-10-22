Jon Stewart Has Meltdown in Tim Walz Interview Over Dick Cheney Endorsing Harris-Walz: ‘Do We Really Have to Do That’

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Jon Stewart had a meltdown former Vice President Dick Cheney endorsing the Harris-Walz presidential ticket while speaking with Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) in a recent interview. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no!” Stewart exclaimed.

“One of the real first qualifications of being a vice president is obviously rifle safety,” Stewart told Walz in response to the Minnesota governor talking about the Second Amendment in an apparent attempt to appeal to gun owners.

“I can’t think of a vice president in recent memory that used a shotgun irresponsibly. Nothing comes to mind,” Stewart quipped, referring to Cheney, who endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket, as well as accidentally shot then-78-year-old Harry Whittington during a hunting trip in 2006.

“The Cheney thing, do we really have to do that?” the Daily Show host asked, to which Walz responded by trying to downplay the Cheney endorsement, citing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and left-wing pop star Taylor Swift’s endorsements, saying, “Look, it goes broader than that — Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, Taylor Swift.”

Watch Below:

Stewart then cut Walz off, exclaiming, “No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no!”

Walz then asked Stewart if he saying “No” to “Having the Cheney’s on board?”

“Yeah!” Stewart exclaimed. “You can’t — Dick Cheney or Taylor Swift. No!” to which Walz responded by claiming, “We’re a big tent!”

“What country did Taylor Swift get us to invade?” the comedian demanded, before proclaiming, “No!”

Walz then seemed to concur, replying, “Yeah,” but added that he believes “Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney give permission” to the “Don’t Tread on Me” people, as well as “the Reagan” supporters and libertarians who might want to vote for Harris.

In an effort to appeal to male voters — who in Walz’s home state of Minnesota prefer the Trump-Vance ticket over the Harris-Walz ticket by a 53 percent to 37 percent margin — Harris’s running mate has been asserting that he is pro-Second Amendment on the campaign trail.

But while the Democrat presidential ticket is now insisting they “are not taking anyone’s guns away,” Harris and Walz have actually campaigned on banning semi-automatic rifles.

As Breitbart News reported, Harris and Walz pushed for a ban on AR-15s and other guns Democrats label “assault weapons” during their first campaign event together in August.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.