Kamala Harris Leans on Beyoncé in Red Texas as Trump Sits Down with Joe Rogan

Will it be another free pop concert masquerading as a Kamala Harris rally?

Pop superstar Beyoncé is reportedly set to join Kamala Harris at a Houston rally on Friday — the same day that former President Donald Trump will sit down with Joe Rogan in Austin. Beyoncé is also expected to perform, an unnamed source with direct knowledge of the event told NBC News. The Washington Post first reported the news of Beyonce’s appearance.

In addition to Beyonce, 91-year-old fellow Texan Willie Nelson is also expected to appear at the Kamala rally.

Recent polling shows Texas solidly in Trump’s favor, with a new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Texas voters finding 53 percent support Trump versus 46 percent supporting Kamala Harris.

Political pundits are trying to parse why Kamala Harris has chosen to spend valuable time in Texas during the final days of the campaign as she faces numerous obstacles in swing states. Some believe she is trying to help down-ballot Democrat candidates while others are opining that she is just incompetent.

Kamala Harris has relied heavily on pop stars to help drive rally attendance, recruiting “Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Megan Thee Stallion and the band Bon Iver to perform live before taking the stage herself. As a result, her campaign has faced accusations that it is essentially bribing fans with free concerts.

The Kamala-Beyonce concert-rally marks Beyonce’s first public endorsement of Kamala Harris, though her support was hardly a secret since the singer has allowed the campaign to use her music at various events.

But the concert-rally also comes at a time of declining celebrity influence over elections, with more and more Americans tuning out the endorsements of stars like Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen as just more political theater covering up a lack of substance.

A recent poll found that more than 80 percent of voters don’t care who Taylor Swift endorses for president.

