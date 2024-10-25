Joe Rogan, Trump Roast Kamala Abandoning Her Left-Wing Policies and Stealing Trump’s: ‘I’m Gonna Send Her a MAGA Cap’

Joe Rogan and former President Donald Trump roasted Vice President Kamala Harris for abandoning her left-wing policies and stealing Trump’s. “I’m gonna send her a MAGA cap,” the 45th president said on Friday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

“She was ‘Defund the Police,’ she was for all these transgender operations,” Trump said of Harris, adding, “You know, if you wanted a sex change and you were in detention, and you demanded a sex change, they would give you a sex change.”

Rogan chimed in, saying, “Well, the wildest one is this idea of giving free sex changes to illegal immigrants,” to which Trump replied, “That’s right– in detention.”

“That is the wildest thing, like, is that the biggest problem you have? You just walked here from Guatemala, and you need to become a girl?” Rogan added.

Trump then pointed out that Harris was “in favor of it.”

“But think of it — now she changed. She changed 15 policies. In fact, I’m going to send her a MAGA cap,” the 45th president added, to which Rogan noted, “She told your idea about ‘No tax on tips.'”

“I came up with this idea,” Trump said, to which Rogan replied, “It caught fire.”

“It took her two months — but all of a sudden she just put it into a little speech,” the former president added.

As Breitbart News reported, in August Harris copied a campaign promise first announced by Trump to eliminate taxes on tips.

Ironically, in 2022 Harris cast the tie-breaking vote to pass legislation that allowed the IRS to track down workers’ tips so that they could be taxed.

Despite Harris attempting to co-opt Trump’s “No tax on tips” campaign promise over the summer, the 45th president told Rogan on Friday that he believes the public still recognizes the policy idea as a Trump issue.

“I think we still have that issue,” the former president said. “We have a lot of good issues.”

Trump’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience — which currently sits at the top of the list as Spotify’s most popular podcast in America — comes after the 45th president sat down for a slew of other interviews on popular podcasts, giving Americans the opportunity to see a side of him that the mainstream media works overtime at keeping hidden away from public view.

The former president has appeared on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send podcast, comedian Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast, comedian Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podast, Gen Z internet personality Adin Ross’s Kick stream, computer scientist Lex Fridman’s Lex Fridman Podcast, and YouTuber star Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

