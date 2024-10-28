Hulk Hogan to Madison Square Garden: ‘I Don’t See No Stinkin’ Nazis’

Hulk Hogan, a beloved pro wrestling champion who has become a prominent Trump supporter, defied claims by Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign that Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally Sunday was a “Nazi” reenactment.

“You know something, Trumpmaniacs? I don’t see no stinkin’ Nazis in here,” Hogan thundered, to cheers from the crowd. “I don’t see no domestic terrorists in here. The only thing I see in here is a bunch of hard-working men and women that are real Americans, brother!”

The false claim about a “Nazi” rally, Breitbart News noted, was “a conspiracy theory first floated by Democrat strategist James Carville, and repeated by him and former nominee Hillary Clinton” before being cited by Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Sunday, Democarts’ vice presidential candidate.

Walz said: “Don’t miss on this, go do your Google on this — Donald Trump’s got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden. There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden. And don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there.”

There were also anti-Nazi rallies in the 1930s and 1940s at the same venue, and no known connection to the Trump rally whatsoever.

Harris backed the false claim herself on Monday.

