Movie star Harrison Ford endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the White House this weekend, characterizing her as the reasonable candidate in the presidential race.

In a video created in partnership with the Harris-Walz campaign, Ford said that he based his endorsement on the testimonies of various former Trump administration officials who have publicly denounced former president Donald Trump.

Harrison Ford: When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms saying ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention. They’re telling us something important. I’ve got one vote, same as anyone else, and I’m going to use it to move… pic.twitter.com/C4m4x2Y2qv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 2, 2024

“When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention,” Ford said. “They’re telling us something important. These aren’t soft people. They’re governors, generals, standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for.”

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star then made a plea to Republicans who might be reluctant to vote for Harris, saying he does not agree with everything she and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, believe.

“The truth is this, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them. We’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward,” he said. “The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge. I’m Harrison Ford. I’ve got one vote — same as anyone else — and I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris.”

Vice President Harris has drastically undermined this assurance from the actor, declaring in recent weeks she would not honor religious freedom objections to abortion procedures, thus essentially “forcing Christians to kill unborn children” if they are healthcare providers.

In another video, Ford said that Harris and Walz “believe in science” and governing for all Americans. In a third video, he said the Trump campaign has been scaring people into voting for them — conspicuously omitting the facts that the Harris-Walz campaign called the former president a fascist who will end democracy and that former President Joe Biden referred to Trump supporters as garbage.

“If you’re still on the fence, here’s a good thing to look at: Who’s trying to scare you into voting for them? Who’s trying to make you look at your neighbors with anger, suspicion, hatred, and who is encouraging you to build something with the people around you?” he said. “It would be really nice to move forward.”

Former President Trump has also been courting celebrity endorsements, including actors Dennis Quaid and Zachary Levi and athletes like Brett Favre and Antonio Brown.

“There’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election,” Favre said at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

“The stakes are incredibly high. Families across Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream,” he added.