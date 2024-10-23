Conservative leaders are sounding the alarm after Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that she does not believe in a single religious exemption when it comes to killing unborn babies by abortions.

During an interview with NBC News, Vice President Harris said that she would not support religious exemptions for performing abortions if she becomes president. NBC News Senior Washington Correspondent Hallie Jackson asked, “So, is a question of pragmatism then, what concessions would be on the table, religious exemptions, for example, is that something that you would consider if the Republicans control Congress?”

Harris answered, “I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body.” She later claimed that “a basic freedom has been taken from the women of America, the freedom to make decisions about their own body, and that cannot be negotiable, which is that we need to put back in the protections of Roe v. Wade, and that is it.”

“So she’s not only pro-abortion, she is anti-religious freedom. Duly noted,” responded Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

“Kamala Harris admits she would deny religious exemptions for abortions—forcing Christians to kill unborn children and seemingly doubling down on weaponizing the government to jail pro-lifers who pray outside abortion facilities,” CatholicVote posted to X. “Why would any Christian vote for her?”

“Kamala Harris promises ‘freedom’ but then pledges to federally steamroll Americans into taking part in abortions against their will. Docs must perform them, taxpayers must pay for them, for any reason, in all 50 states, no exceptions,” leading pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America wrote.

“Kamala would force Catholic hospitals and doctors to perform abortions. As if freedom of conscience isn’t a constitutional right,” said Terry Schilling, president of the American Principles Project.

“Religious liberty is the first enumerated right in the First Amendment. Free speech is the second. These are fundamental rights. Abortion is not,” said Kristen Waggoner, CEO, president, and general counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom.

READ MORE – Fact-Check: JD Vance’s Debate Claims on Botched Abortions, Catholic Nuns Are Correct

Harris’s comment further proves Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance’s debate claim that Harris supports forcing Catholic hospitals to perform abortions and supports suing Catholic nuns.

Besides Tuesday’s comment, Harris appears to support suing nuns and other religious people who are against facilitating abortions because she supports the Women’s Health Protection Act.

Harris has said that she would approve federal legislation restoring Roe v. Wade, which, as of right now, would be achieved through the 2023 version of the Women’s Health Protection Act. The legislation would undo state pro-life laws and allow abortion throughout pregnancy across the United States.

The bill specifically carves out protections from the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, which prohibits the government from “substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion.” The legislation also contains a private right of action to sue.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops raised concerns about the carve-out in 2022 in a letter to lawmakers.

“Contrary to recent claims, WHPA plainly seeks to force religious health care professionals and religious hospitals to perform abortions against their beliefs,” the letter reads. “If it did not, there would be no reason for WHPA to specifically state that it overrides the longstanding, bipartisan Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) – something no bill passed by Congress has ever done.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.