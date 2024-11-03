Kamala’s Last Ditch ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearance Mocked Online: ‘Even Her SNL Skit was Plagiarized’

Vice President Kamala Harris’s eleventh hour moves on the campaign trail — including a “cringe,” last minute Saturday Night Live cameo appearance — is being mocked and roasted online. “Even her SNL skit was plagiarized,” remarked one social media user, who added a Rolling on the Floor Laughing emoji.

“CRINGE,” Benny Johnson reacted. “Kackling Kamala does an SNL skit where she sits and talks to herself.”

Watch Below:

“The most cringeworthy thing I’ve seen so far,” another X user echoed. “God help us all, if this moron is forced upon us.”

“Super cringe,” another concurred.

“She can’t even do SNL right,” commented another who included a crying laughing emoji.

“he cringe is too much, Nov. 5th can’t come fast enough,” another remarked.

“Wow. The new definition of CRINGE!” another X user exclaimed.

“3 minutes and 14 seconds I’ll never get back,” said another who included a face palm emoji. “I’ll admit I haven’t watched SNL in years… When exactly did it stop being funny.”

“Physically hurt to watch that,” another X user disclosed.

“Who thought this was a good idea??? Kamala just turned herself into an EVEN BIGGER JOKE if that was possible,” wrote another who included a clown face emoji.

“Absolutely brutal cringe candidate,” another said.

“The fuck is she cackling about?” another X user asked.

“Even her SNL skit was plagiarized,” the popular X account End Wokeness wrote, sharing a photo of a past episode featuring former President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live — before the mainstream media and entertainment industry turned on him — performing a similar skit.

Notably, End Wokeness was referring to Harris copying a campaign promise first announced by Trump to eliminate taxes on tips. As Breitbart News reported, Harris ironically voted in 2022 to pass legislation that allowed the IRS to track down workers’ tips so that they could be taxed.

“Kamala Harris SNL skit DIRECTLY copied Trump’s from 2015,” independent journalist Nick Sortor also pointed out, before asking, “Can she do ANYTHING original at all?”

“Kamala Harris even stole Donald Trump’s SNL skit,” Internet personality Kyle Becker wrote, adding, “Unbelievable.”

“Kamala Harris ripped the 2015 SNL sketch Trump did,” podcast host Breanna Morello echoed. “I don’t believe this is an accident. I think the people running her campaign hate her. There’s no excuse for why this keeps happening.”

“Is there anything she won’t copy?” Johnson inquired.

“But she won’t sit down with @joerogan for an unscripted conversation. Shows her mental capacity,” another X user wrote in reaction to Harris’s “cringe” SNL appearance.

“That @KamalaHarris decided to do a scripted Saturday Night Live sketch instead of sitting down for a substantive conversation with Joe Rogan perfectly captures the vapid, insular, and condescending way she has run her entire campaign,” professor and author Michael Shellenberger remarked.

Another simply stated, “Omg she is annoying,” while another commented, “Very strange behavior.”

“The fact Kamala Harris goes on SNL and laughs like everything is great is just sickening,” another reacted. “21 million illegals have been imported by her. Countless convicted violent criminals. So many Americans have been k*lled by them. And Kamala laughs. Horrific.”

“Wake me up when Kamala gets a celebrity endorsement from someone who hasn’t been to a Diddy party or Epstein Island,” another said, likely referring to Harris’s latest endorsement by Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez.

Interestingly, Lopez’s past relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs is now being scrutinized by the public after the disgraced music mogul was indicted and accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.