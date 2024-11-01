Kamala Harris Surrogate Jennifer Lopez Ambushed with Diddy Questions While Signing Autographs

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez, who recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris during a wild anti-Trump rant, was ambushed by fans who asked about disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs while signing autographs in Los Angeles, California, on Monday.

“JLo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?” a woman asked Lopez while she signed an autograph as she left a screening of her latest film, Unstoppable, according to a report by Fox News.

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer appeared to ignore the inquiry and moved along to an elevator with her security guards after the question was posed.

Notably, Lopez had dated Combs from 1999 until 2001, eventually parting ways due to the music mogul’s infidelity.

The public is now curious about the details surrounding Lopez’s past relationship with the Combs, who has been in jail since September 16 following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

Moreover, Combs was acquitted on charges of bribery and illegal weapons during his relationship with Lopez, who was also present during the incident that sparked the case.

Since September 16, Combs has been denied bail three times after a New York judge ruled that the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

The indictment included allegations that Combs had hosted what are known as “Freak Offs,” which involved days-long sexual activity with prostitutes and others who were given “a variety of controlled substances” by the music mogul in order to keep them “obedient and compliant.”

Combs allegedly arranged, directed, masturbated during, and electronically recorded “Freak Offs,” and would give victims “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” and would use the recordings “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence” of the victims.

The music mogul is also facing at least 120 separate lawsuits brought by Buzbee Law Firm and AVA Law Group on behalf alleged victims who are accusing Combs of a laundry list of crimes.

Last month, Buzbee’s lead counsel Tony Buzbee announced that the firms would be filing civil cases against Combs, his associates, and other entities, accusing the defendants of crimes spanning from 1991 to 2024. About a dozen of these lawsuits have already been filed.

“The names we’re going to name, assuming our investigators confirm and corroborate what we’ve been told, are names that will shock you,” Buzbee said.

On Friday, former Playboy model Rachel Kennedy told Daily Mail that Combs had made her watch one of Lopez’s music videos on a continuous loop during one of his now-infamous “Freak Offs.”

