Kahn’s Trump-Inspired Anthem ‘Fighter’ Plays at Campaign Victory Party

“Fighter” — the smash hit Trump-inspired anthem from Breitbart News’ Jon Kahn — played to triumphant fist-pumps and cheers at the campaign victory party for President-elect Donald Trump late Tuesday night, capping the song’s meteoric rise in the charts on its way to becoming a campaign rally staple that has been embraced by MAGA Nation and Trump himself.

As hundreds of supporters gathered to welcome President-elect Donald Trump to the stage following his historic victory over Kamala Harris, the music video for “Fighter” played on the big screen while the song itself, featuring the voice of Jon Kahn, could be heard over the loud speakers.

The song achieved nearly instant mainstream success, with listeners strongly connecting with Trump’s indomitable spirit and never-give-up mindset.

Less than a day after it was released in September, “Fighter,” which was co-written by country music veteran Chris Wallin, rocketed to the top of iTunes’ charts across all genres, surpassing singles by The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll.

“Fighter” then conquered Billboard, claiming the No. 1 spot atop Billboard’s Digital Sales Charts, with Kahn becoming Billboard’s No. 1 emerging artist.

Trump himself praised and shared the song in an Instagram post, calling it an “unexpected honor.”

Since then, “Fighter” has become a crowd favorite at several Trump rallies. In October, Kahn took the stage performed the song live at a rally in Tempe, Arizona.

WATCH: Breitbart’s Jon Kahn Performs His Hit “Fighter” Live at Trump Rally in Tempe, Arizona

Trump also played “Fighter” at his historic rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 5, where he spoke from the very spot where he was nearly assassinated in July and at the Madison Square Garden rally in New York City on October 27.

Watch: Trump Tribute Song “Fighter” Plays at Trump’s Return Rally in Butler, PA:

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Alana Mastrangelo / Breitbart News, Bradley Jaye / Breitbart News

Watch: Trump Tribute “Fighter” Plays at Madison Square Garden Rally:

RSBN / YouTube

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

