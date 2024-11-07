Rosie O’Donnell Wants ‘Racist’ Electoral College Abolished as Trump Wins Popular Vote

A clearly dejected Rosie O’Donnell is pushing for the abolishment of the Electoral College following President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding win over Kamala Harris — neglecting to mention the fact that Trump won both the electoral and popular votes on Tuesday.

Rosie O’Donnell — whose long-standing Trump rivalry goes back years, if not decades — posted a TikTok video following Trump’s victory. Suffering from what appeared to be the flu, the former talkshow host was in a somber mood but managed to keep it together until part way through the video, when she called the Electoral College “racist.”

“And how ’bout we get rid of the Electoral College? Anybody like that? Anyone? I’m not so sure anymore,” she said. “It’s a popular vote, that’s what we need to do. Who gets the most votes wins — one vote, one person. No racist math in the equation.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump won 50.9 percent of the popular vote, versus Harris’ 47.6 percent.

Trump’s electoral win was a landslide. His current electoral count stands at 295, which doesn’t yet count Nevada and Arizona, both of which are expected to put him at 312. Kamala Harris got 226.

Rosie O’Donnell recently helped spread fake news over the first assassination attempt on Trump,

“I don’t know what happened that day,” O’Donnell said in a TikTok video in September. “But I don’t think it was a bullet that him. I don’t. I think it was maybe a fragment of something. But I don’t know. Without a scar to be seen yet blood all over it.”

