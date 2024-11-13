Jimmy Kimmel Cracks Ethnic Joke About Melania, Fantasizes About Her Divorcing Trump

After nearly breaking down in tears following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory last week, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel has quickly reverted to his old self by smearing incoming First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday’s show, making fun of her accent while also conjuring up a fantasy in which she divorces President-elect Donald Trump.

Jimmy Kimmel attacked Melania Trump during his opening monologue, noting she turned down Jill Biden’s White House invitation.

“Trump’s team claims Melania had a scheduling conflict related to her ‘booook’ that came out five weeks ago which doesn’t sound true,” he said, prompting the studio audience to guffaw at the ethnic joke about her accent.

“But you know what? In fairness to Melania, she’s probably in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations, I know that something she looks forward to.”

Kimmel then delved into the corporate media’s breathless reporting that Melania Trump won’t be residing full-time at the White House but will be on-hand to participate in select events.

“Could you imagine if they split up?” Kimmel speculated, prompting more laughter from the audience. “Could you imagine if we had a single Donald Trump?”

During the campaign, Jimmy Kimmel helped promote Kamala Harris by hosting the candidate on his ABC show, where they shared a beer in an attempt to humanize her.

As Breitbart News reported, Kimmel was visibly on the verge of tears last week following the election.

“Let’s be honest. It was a terrible night last night,” he said, his voice shaking and his eyes watering up.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.