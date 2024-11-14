Actor Michael Rapaport Rips MSNBC’s Joy Reid for Pete Hegseth Fake News: ‘Con Artist, Race Hustler, Bullsh*t Artist’

Actor Michael Rapaport slammed leftist MSNBC commentator Joy Reid over her “fake news” about incoming Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, calling the mainstream media host “a con artist race hustler” and a “complete bullshit artist.”

Rapaport shared a video of Reid reacting to President-elect Donald Trump choosing Hegseth as his administration’s Secretary of Defense, in which she dismissed Hegseth as nothing more than a Fox News host.

“Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth is a combat veteran with 20+ years of service,” Rapaport pointed out in a Wednesday X post. “He did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, receiving two bronze stars. Hegseth has a BA from Princeton and a master’s degree from Harvard.”

Watch Below:

The True Romance star went on to call Reid “a con artist race hustler fake news complete bullshit artist.”

“She’s reason 118 why Kamala lost, the fear mongering opinion media veiled as ‘NEWS.’ Blame yourself Joyless Joy,” Rapaport added.

In the video shared by the actor, Reid disparagingly referred to the incoming Trump administration as a “clown car,” saying, “The former and future president is moving quickly to fill the clown car and round out his cabinet before he changes his mind and fires them all.”

Reid then delivered a condescending laugh, adding, “Moments ago Trump announced that he has selected Fox [News] weekend morning show host — you can’t make this up — Pete Hegseth to serve as Secretary of Defense, because why not?”

As Breitbart News reported, Reid had a meltdown over Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election last week, which she reacted to by proclaiming “black women have resigned” from saving the United States after white women voted for the 45th president.

Reid announced some “free advice” to “white women” following Trump’s win, declaring, “Black women have resigned from the ‘Save America’ coalition,” in a bizarre attempt to pit black women against white women.

This came after exit polls revealed that the majority of white female voters cast their ballots for Trump.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.