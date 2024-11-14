Joe Rogan: ‘Artists, Musicians, Comedians Thanked Me for Endorsing Trump Because They Can’t Do It Because They’d Be Attacked’

Podcast king Joe Rogan told his audience that artists, musicians, and comedians have thanked him for endorsing Donald Trump because they were afraid to do so for fear of having their careers destroyed.

Speaking to New York-based legal advisor Josh Dubin, Rogan noted that too many Americans are afraid to exercise their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech because of the radical left’s oppressive speech codes and cancel culture.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t speak their mind,” Rogan said at the outset of his discussion on free speech. “So you know how many artists that have reached out to me that are like fucking hippies, man! Like artists, like musicians, comedians, that thanked me for endorsing Trump because they can’t do it.”

Rogan gave Trump his endorsement on the day before Election Day this month.

“They said they want to but they don’t want to get attacked,” the nation’s most popular podcaster continued. “They can’t say it. They think the country’s going in the wrong direction They think that this control of social media by the government which we would have pretty much fully if it wasn’t for Elon Musk buying Twitter.”

“This is a dangerous precedent to set, whether it’s a right-wing government or a left-wing government,” he added. “And what you see that’s happening in the UK where people are being imprisoned for tweets and Facebook posts.”

Rogan has been warning that our freedoms are under attack and told his followers that the First Amendment was in danger of being undermined if Kamala Harris were to win the White House.

“The whole thing is nuts, ” he exclaimed. “And it’s a dangerous path that we were on. We were on that path. Trump has vowed to have free speech become a very important part of what he’s standing for. And that this censoring of information needs to stop. And that we need to stop all government influence in what people have to say.”

Rogan concluded noting that free speech and the First Amendment are core tenets of the American ethos and is one of our most important freedoms.

Rogan famously had Donald Trump on his show in the waning days of the 2024 campaign for president and he and Trump spoke in a far-reaching, three-hour podcast.

The podcaster also attempted to get Kamala Harris to come on his show, but the Democrat ultimately refused to do so after Rogan balked at the long list of requirements she tried to impose on the appearance.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston