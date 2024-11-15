Whoopi Goldberg Throws Support Behind Anti-Trump Sex Strikes

Whoopi Goldberg threw support behind calls for sex strikes — in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election — during an unhinged rant on The View in which she lectured all men in America, telling them they’re not going to “get any” if they speak out of line.

“A lot of women are preparing themselves for the impact of the incoming administration which has led to this growing mantra from male right-wing incels: ‘Your body, my choice,'” Goldberg said on The View, bizarrely suggesting that Trump’s second administration is somehow an attack on women while also oddly lending authority to mere internet trolls seeking to rile people up on social media.

Goldberg’s co-host Alyssa Farah reacted to online trolls’ mantra, stating, “I hope this stays in dark corners of the internet and doesn’t permeate our broader discourse” while — ironically — allowing the mantra to permeate broader discourse by promulgating it on The View.

“There’s an undertone of misogyny that was in this election,” Farah added, suggesting that anyone who voted against Vice President Kamala Harris did so because she is a woman, while dismissing a plethora of substantial reasons why someone might want to vote for Trump or not vote for Harris.

The View co-host Joy Behar then claimed that the alleged misogyny is “not just in the election, it’s in the country.”

Goldberg chimed in, circling back to social media trolls posting “your body, my choice” on the internet, telling men, “Once women one-on-one you — you come up and say something like that to them, see if you get any,” referring to sexual intercourse.

“There’s a lot of anti-women feeling around the world,” Behar claimed, before adding, “Be careful, ladies.”

Another The View co-host, who was off-camera at the time, could be heard declaring, “We all came from women,” to which Goldberg replied, “Yeah.”

“I’m just gonna say this,” Goldberg, the voice actress for a hyena in The Lion King, added. “You didn’t get here by yourself, men. You can’t do this without us, and if we don’t let you, you don’t get any. It’s that simple.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.