Model Dynus Saxon Charged with Brutal Stabbing Murder in New York CIty

Dynus Saxon, a rising star male model, has been arrested and charged in the brutal stabbing death of a New York man on Sunday.

Saxon, 20, is accused of stabbing 35-year-old Kadeem Grant. The model was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to TMZ.

The model had appeared in Vogue‘s Italian edition, worked for Calvin Klein and Levi’s, and was seen at movie premieres in New York City for films including Deadpool & Wolverine and The Batman.

A police report revealed that the victim was found in his Bronx apartment at around 2:20 p.m. Sunday with a knife lodged deep in his chest. The victim also had slash marks on his hands and feet, police said, according to the New York Post.

Grant was rushed to a hospital, where he soon died from his wounds.

Saxon was taken into custody on Monday by 40th precinct officers and was found with minor cuts and abrasions of his own.

The victim’s father, Christopher Grant, was despondent over the murder, saying, “He was just a loving kid who was there for his family and his daughter. It’s just so sad that she has to grow up without a father.”

“He cared for people, looking after his grandma because most of us are not there [in New York]. Kadeem was a kid, you need him and he was there for you,” he added.

However, Saxon’s mother told the media that her son could not have killed anyone.

“I don’t know what happened, but I can tell y’all based on what I do know that it’s not going to be as simple as you want to make it,” she insisted. “Dynus didn’t just decide to murder somebody.”

She also claims Saxon does not even remember what happened during the confrontation.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston