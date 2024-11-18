Report: Real Cost of Oprah Winfrey Townhall with Kamala Harris Was $2.5 Million

Oprah Winfrey’s production company was reportedly paid more than double the previous estimate for hosting its September livestream event with Kamala Harris — the latest embarrassing revelation about the campaign’s sprendthrift habits in its pursuit of celebrity endorsements.

Harpo Productions was paid $2.5 million to put on the celebrity-packed event, with the previous estimate having been $1 million, according to a report from the New York Times, which cited two unnamed sources who were briefed on the details.

The livestream event — which many have likened to a glossy infomercial — featured a luxurious set that accommodated a live studio audience as well as impressive graphics that allowed Hollywood stars including Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep to participate virtually.

Oprah Winfrey has publicly denied that she personally received any money from the Harris campaign, but has acknowledged that her company was paid for putting on the show.

The revelation comes as the Kamala Harris campaign is facing a $20 million budget deficit after having blown threw its $1 billion war chest, which it raised from donors. Campaign leaders, particularly campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon, are facing mounting questions about who authorized the payments and why so much was spent on celebrities.

As Breitbart News reported, the campaign splurged big time on a series of election-eve concerts featuring Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi, and more. The concerts, which were held in crucial swing states, were intended to encourage low-propensity voters to turnout for Kamala Harris.

In the end, President-elect Donald Trump won all seven swing states — and came in under budget.

The Kamala Harris campaign relied heavily on celebrities, especially in its closing weeks, releasing a blitz of celebrity endorsements to create the appearance of a surge of support.

But following Kamala’s loss to Trump, the campaign is facing a barrage of criticism for prioritizing Hollywood elites over the concerns of ordinary Americans.

In addition to the expensive livestream, Oprah Winfrey stumped for Kamala Harris at a rally in Philadelphia on the day before the election., telling women if they did not show up to vote they might never get the chance again.

Winfrey also appeared at the Democrat National Convention in August, where she touted Harris by shouting “Joooooyyyyy!” to the cameras during a primetime speech.

