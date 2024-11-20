Brittany Aldean: Trump will Do ‘Great Things’ for America, ‘Tide Is Turning’

Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star Jason Aldean, said President-elect Donald Trump is “going to do really great things,” adding that despite her and her husband facing backlash for years over their support for the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president, “the tide is turning.”

“We were very supportive on the campaign trail. We’ve actually been supportive for years and years and years,” Brittany Aldean told Fox News of her and her husband’s support for Trump while at the Boot Barn and Wonderwest’s charity event in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

“We received a ton of backlash initially, but I think everybody’s coming around and things are,” Brittany Aldean continued, adding, “The tide is turning, and it’s really awesome to see since we’ve been on that boat for a long time.”

The country star’s wife went on to say that she and her husband “know Trump personally, and he’s just such an awesome man, but he’s obviously going to do really great things for this country along with Elon [Musk] and RFK.”

“I mean, there’s just such a slew of awesome people right now that are, you know, going to help us all out, and we’re all ready for a change, and we cannot wait for next year,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, Jason and Brittany Aldean have been longtime supporters of Trump, and were seen at the end of 2021 ringing im the new year with the president-elect — who they referred to as “the G.O.A.T.” — at Mar-a-Lago, stating, “This man is unbelievable.”

After Trump narrowly survived the first assassination attempt on his life on July 13, Jason Aldean dedicated his hit song, “Try That In A Small Town,” to the 45th president while performing in concert.

“President Trump’s a friend of mine so I want to send this next song out to him. We all know what’s going to happen come November, so it’s all good,” the country star told concertgoers.

“Just goes to show you there’s a lot of bullshit in the world, and that’s kind of what this song right here was about, so this one goes out to the prez,” he added.

On Election Day, Brittany Aldean took to Instagram, writing, “Even after all the media bashing, business deals lost, relationship changes, being left out of music industry events and multiple attempts to vilify our character – I wouldn’t change a thing.”

“I support @realdonaldtrump and am proud to say that I voted for him and the promise for a better future,” Brittany Aldean added in her Instagram post.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.