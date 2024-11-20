Diddy Hit with Five More Lawsuits Alleging Rape and Sexual Assault

Disgraced music and fashion mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing even more accusations of sexual misconduct, assault, and rape as five more lawsuits have been filed against him alleging his participation in sex crimes.

The suits were filed in New York City by attorney Tony Buzbee on Tuesday with each alleging that Combs committed a “violent sexual assault” in each against the plaintiffs, one of whom was 17 years old at the time of the alleged rape, according to The Wrap.

Daddy’s House Recordings, Combs Enterprises, Bad Boy Entertainment Holdings, Bad Boy Productions Holdings, Bad Boys Books Holdings, Bad Boys Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, and Bad Boy Productions are all named as defendants in the new filings.

One accusation alleges that Combs raped a woman who was 18 at the time outside one of Combs’ Halloween parties held in 2001 the Big Apple. The anonymous woman who filed the charges said she had attended the party with her cousin.

The accuser said that Combs’ security escorted her to a limousine parked outside and a short distance away from the building in which the party was being held. The suit claims that six men were inside the limo and she was given something to drink. The drink, she says, was drugged and she began to lose her inhibitions.

The suit says the young woman was told to perform oral sex on one of the men as he “degradingly sprayed champagne all over them as they performed these sexual acts against their wills.”

In another suit, a woman who says she was 17 years of age when she was invited to a Fourth of July Party at Combs’ home in the Hamptons. She, too, says that after drinking something she was given, she became disoriented, but does remember seeing a large number of celebrities at the party.

She then alleges that she was raped by more than one person, with the lawsuit adding, “Plaintiff’s underwear was missing, and she felt throbbing pains in her vaginal and anal areas.”

The woman also said that Combs threatened her: “Combs told Plaintiff that she would be in danger if she spoke about what had occurred, stating that he ‘ran New York and would ruin her.’ At this point, Plaintiff recognized that at least Combs had sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. She feared for her life.”

“In the aftermath of the assault, Plaintiff experienced and continues to experience intense emotional pain and mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety,” the paperwork added.

Another suit was filed by a man who claims that Combs and several members of his entourage committed a “violent sexual assault and rape” against him after he met Combs in a Miami nightclub and was subsequently invited to Combs’ home afterward. The man says he was drugged and soon “lost consciousness entirely.”

“At some point later, he woke to a sharp pain in his rectum and anus. As he regained some awareness, he noticed his clothes were missing, yet he had no memory of removing them or where they were,” the filing reads. “As he turned around to check the pain coming from his anus, he saw Combs naked, fully erect, trying to insert his penis into Plaintiff’s anus.”

Another male litigant also claims that he was drugged before being subjected to a sexual assault. The second man alleges that he went to an audition for a video in New York City in 2001 where he was given a Diet Coke that “tasted strange.” After ingesting the drink, he says he became semi-conscious and disoriented and was led to lie face down over an ottoman or small couch.

“His pants were pulled down to his ankles and his shirt was pulled over his head,” the lawsuit alleges. “He felt a great deal of pain and realized, as he looked back, that he was being anally sodomized by Combs. His vision was blurry, but he recognized Combs’ chest tattoo and the large gold chain with a jeweled cross on it that Combs wore during the interview.”

He further alleges that several other men also sodomized him while he was in a drugged state.

The final suit is filed by another man who says he was 39 when he attended a party at Combs’ home in New York City.

Like the others, the third anonymous male alleges that he was drugged upon drinking something he was given after which he “began to feel disoriented and began to lose control of his body and to lose consciousness.”

“When Plaintiff regained consciousness, he was in a dark bedroom with black walls, on a bed with black sheets. Everything around him was dark. Plaintiff was horrified to find Combs on top of him, sodomizing him,” the lawsuit says.

Combs has been in jail since September 16 when he was arrested following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing both men and women, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

The music mogul has been denied bail three times after a New York judge ruled that Combs must remain behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center while he awaits his upcoming sex trafficking trial, set for May 5.

He has also been the subject of a growing number of lawsuits alleging sexual assault and rape. He has even been accused of raping a ten-year-old boy.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston