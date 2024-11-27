Singer Jimmy Somerville Attacks ‘Anti-Trans’ Organization over Song Usage: ‘How F**king Dare You?’

Jimmy Somerville, a singer in the pop band Bronski Beat, attacked the organization LGB Alliance — which he called “anti-trans” — for using his song in a film. “How fucking dare you?” Somerville said.

“It has come to my attention that the LGB Alliance is using ‘Smalltown Boy’ in a film called Generation Gay,” Somerville said in a video posted to Bronski Beat’s Instagram account, adding, “LGB Alliance is anti-trans.”

Watch Below:

“I would never allow anything of mine to be used by such a group,” Somerville continued. “So we will do everything we can as soon as possible to have ‘Smalltown Boy’ removed from this film.”

“How dare you?” the Scottish singer added. “How fucking dare you?”

Somerville concluded, stating, “I just want to let you know that there’s nothing to do with me, didn’t know about it, but we will do something about it.”

In the caption of the Instagram post, Bronski Beat claimed the use of their song “Smalltown Boy” in LGB Alliance’s Generation Gay film was “unapproved” and a “misuse” of their hit tune, which made it to number three in the UK singles chart in 1984.

LGB Alliance posted Generation Gay to their YouTube page on Thursday as part of the organization’s 2024 conference, according to a report by Pink News. The video has since been taken down due to a reported copyright violation.

The organization, founded in 2019, is made up of “lesbians, gay men, and bisexuals” seeking to “promote our rights,” according to LGB Alliance’s website.

“We advance the interests of lesbians, gay men, and bisexuals, and stand up for our right to live as same-sex attracted people without discrimination or disadvantage,” the organization explains on its site.

LGB Alliance co-founder Bev Jackson responded to Somerville’s remarks in an X post, writing, “We stand up for gay men and lesbians who still know what homosexuality is.”

“We are not part of the TQ+ movement that denies the existence of homosexuality and panders to the current fashion for ‘gender identity’ that is harming so many young LGB people,” Jackson continued.

“If you think some gay men have vulvas and some lesbians have penises, you have nothing to do with the gay rights movement I was part of, as a founding member of the UK Gay Liberation Front,” Jackson added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.